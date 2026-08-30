Alvarez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Alvarez was excellent Sunday, as he held Miami to just a pair of singles, though he ultimately came away with a no-decision as the Nats' bullpen imploded in a six-run ninth inning. Alvarez has now gone 10 straight appearances without a win despite posting a 2.41 ERA across his last seven outings (37.1 innings). Overall, the southpaw is 2-6 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 86:41 K:BB across 90.2 innings this season. Alvarez is tentatively lined up for a road matchup with the Dodgers his next time out.