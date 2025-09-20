Alvarez (1-1) took the loss on Friday, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Alvarez entered the fourth inning with a 4-2 lead but was charged with four runs while failing to escape the frame. It was the first time the young southpaw allowed more than two runs in his four major-league outings, and he now owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 19 innings with the Nationals. He lines up to finish the 2025 campaign in a road matchup with Atlanta next week.