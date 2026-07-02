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Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Collects win in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and a walk over 4.2 scoreless relief innings in a 10-2 rout of the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Entering the game in the third inning with the Nationals already up 2-0 after Brad Lord has gotten the first seven outs as the opener, Alvarez kept the shutout going while tossing 74 pitches (46 strikes) in bulk relief. The 27-year-old southpaw has given up two runs or fewer in six straight trips to the mound since the beginning of June, producing a 2.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 25.2 innings during that stingy stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home early next week against the Astros.

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