Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Demoted to Triple-A

Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Alvarez put together a strong performance while serving as Washington's bulk reliever Monday, managing to keep his club in the ballgame after opener Eddy Yean allowed a pair of runs. However, the left-hander didn't show enough to keep his place on the big-league roster. Jake Irvin (shoulder) is nearing a return from the 60-day injured list, though it remains to be seen if his activation will be the corresponding move ahead of Tuesday's game.