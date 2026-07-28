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Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Demoted to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Alvarez put together a strong performance while serving as Washington's bulk reliever Monday, managing to keep his club in the ballgame after opener Eddy Yean allowed a pair of runs. However, the left-hander didn't show enough to keep his place on the big-league roster. Jake Irvin (shoulder) is nearing a return from the 60-day injured list, though it remains to be seen if his activation will be the corresponding move ahead of Tuesday's game.

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