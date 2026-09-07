Alvarez allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

The 27-year-old held a 4-1 advantage heading into the fifth inning but was pulled with one out after giving up a run on a single and a double. Reliever Brad Lord then allowed the inherited runner plus a run of his own to score, tying the game. Alvarez issued at least two walks for a fourth straight outing and threw just 48 of 78 pitches for strikes Sunday while generating only five whiffs. He remains winless in his past 11 appearances and has a 4.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB across 53.2 innings during that span. A home matchup versus the Angels likely awaits him next weekend.