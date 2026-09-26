Alvarez did not factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings.

Friday was the first time since July 7 against the Astros that Alvarez had given up more than three earned runs in a start, a streak that spanned 12 outings. He gave up runs in three of the five frame he pitched in, including solo home runs to Bo Bichette and Carson Benge in the fifth. It was a bit of a disappointing way to wrap up the 2026 regular season for Alvarez, but the 27-year-old southpaw will end the year with a 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 114:51 K:BB across 112.2 innings.