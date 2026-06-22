Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Fans six in no-decision

Alvarez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six over four innings.

Alvarez turned in another effective start, with the lone run against him coming in the third inning when Tampa Bay strung together consecutive doubles. The left-hander set a season high with his six punchouts. After tossing 90 pitches in his June 9 start, Alvarez has been limited to under 70 in each of his last two starts. He has yet to complete five innings in any outing, limiting his chances to qualify for wins. Alvarez now owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 32.1 innings and is lined up to face Baltimore on the road in his next start.