Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Gives up five runs in loss

Alvarez (2-2) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings.

Alvarez returned to a starting role after serving in a bulk-relief role against the Red Sox this past Wednesday. He ended up pitching five-plus innings for the first time this season, but he also gave up a season-high five runs in the process. The Nationals have an off-day Thursday, so Tuesday's outing figures to be Alvarez's last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. He has a 3.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB over 47 innings this season.