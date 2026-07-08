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Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Gives up five runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez (2-2) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings.

Alvarez returned to a starting role after serving in a bulk-relief role against the Red Sox this past Wednesday. He ended up pitching five-plus innings for the first time this season, but he also gave up a season-high five runs in the process. The Nationals have an off-day Thursday, so Tuesday's outing figures to be Alvarez's last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. He has a 3.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB over 47 innings this season.

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