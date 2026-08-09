Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Gives up one run in no-decision

Alvarez did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.1 innings.

It wasn't a flashy performance by any means from Alvarez, but he managed to keep the Reds off the board through the first five innings. He was pulled in the sixth after yielding an infield single and was tagged for his lone run after Max Kranick gave up a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez, which also removed Alvarez from the decision. Alvarez has yielded two earned runs or less in each of his last three outings and has a 3.76 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 69.1 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Mets.