Alvarez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two hits and three walks across 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Alvarez managed to keep Atlanta off the board Wednesday, though he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after throwing 83 pitches, just 42 of which were strikes. The 26-year-old Alvarez's MLB career has gotten off to a nice start overall. Through five starts (23.1 innings), the left-hander's allowed eight runs (six earned), posting a 1.11 WHIP with 20 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .184 batting average.