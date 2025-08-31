Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo said that Alvarez will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to start Monday's game against the Marlins in Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Alvarez is set to make his big-league debut Monday and should have the opportunity to make multiple turns through the Washington rotation after the Nationals placed MacKenzie Gore (shoulder) on the injured list Saturday. A 26-year-old lefty, Alvarez has spent the entire season in the Rochester rotation and has produced a 3.95 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 123 innings. Alvarez has been particularly effective since the All-Star break, delivering quality starts in three of seven outings while accruing a 2.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 36.1 frames.