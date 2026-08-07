Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Sticking around in rotation

Alvarez is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Nationals Park.

After being called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Alvarez will wind up getting a two-start week. The 27-year-old southpaw delivered a quality start Monday against the Phillies with two earned runs allowed over 6.1 innings, and he's compiled a 3.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 63:31 K:BB over 64 innings through his first 16 appearances (eight starts) with Washington. Alvarez could hold down a rotation spot for the rest of the season after Zack Littell was recently designated for assignment, although prospects Luis Perales and Jackson Kent are expected to get looks before the end of the year.