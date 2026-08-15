Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Takes tough loss Friday

Alvarez (2-4) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Mets.

Alvarez carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning before New York finally broke through. A two-out homer from Francisco Lindor and a wild pitch that allowed Bo Bichette to reach first -- and eventually score -- were enough to lift him from the contest. Despite taking the loss, Alvarez delivered an encouraging performance, allowing just two hits while throwing 47 of his 73 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last four starts, lowering his ERA to 3.72. He's tabbed to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.