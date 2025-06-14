The Nationals placed Chafin on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Chafin has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 11.1 innings since joining the Nationals in May, but he hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday thanks to his hamstring. He'll now be sidelined until at least late June, and Ryan Loutos will come up from Triple-A to fill the opening in Washington's bullpen.