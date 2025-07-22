Chafin (1-0) picked up the win Monday over the Reds, working a perfect sixth inning. He didn't strike out a batter.

The veteran lefty was one of six Nationals relievers to take the mound after starter Jake Irvin couldn't escape the fourth inning, and Chafin was credited with the win even though Washington never trailed in the game. He's been tagged with just one run in seven appearances since returning from a hamstring strain in early July, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 2:0 K:BB over 6.0 innings during that stretch, and with the Nats expected to be motivated sellers at the trade deadline, Chafin could find himself landing with a contender before the end of the month.