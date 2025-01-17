Knizner signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday and received an invitation to spring training, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Knizner spent the majority of last season with the Rangers, slashing just .167/.183/.211 over 93 plate appearances before being DFA'd in August. He posted a .743 OPS with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate to close the season and will likely report to Triple-A Rochester to begin the 2025 campaign.