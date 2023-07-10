The Nationals have selected Pinckney with the 102nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The 22-year-old outfielder from Alabama didn't hear his name called in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, but he went off the board with the first pick in Round 4 this year after developing into one of the better all-around hitters in the Southeastern Conference this spring. Though Pinckney still struggles to make frequent contact against changeups and breaking pitches, his quick-twitch swing from the right side of the plate has allowed him to handle fastballs with relative ease while using all fields. From a fantasy standpoint, Pinckney's most intriguing tool is his plus speed, which he used to steal 43 bases in 49 attempts during his final three years of college.