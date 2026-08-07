Nationals' Andrew Pinckney: Homers in first big-league start

Pinckney went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Pinckney, making his first MLB start and second appearance, cut the Nats' deficit to 6-2 in the fourth inning with a 402-foot blast off Cristopher Sanchez, his first big-league hit. The 25-year-old Pinckney was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after James Wood (oblique) landed on the IL earlier in the week. Pinckney figures to see most of his playing time against left-handed pitching, though he does offer some intriguing upside. The outfielder slashed .271/.345/.425 with 13 homers and 18 steals in 94 Triple-A games this season.