Pinckney was promoted from Single-A Fredericksburg to High-A Wilmington on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Pinckney was selected by the Nationals in the fourth round of this year's draft, and he'll head to the High-A club after a limited sample with the Single-A club. Over 18 minor-league games, he's slashed .347/.417/.560 with three home runs, 23 runs, 16 RBI and five stolen bases.