The Nationals promoted Pinckney from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Pinckney will be one of three 2023 draft picks who will play for Harrisburg this week, as he and No. 40 overall pick Yohandy Morales were bumped up from Wilmington, while No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews has been at the Double-A level since Aug. 22. The No. 102 overall pick in the draft, Pinckney, 22, slashed .324/.446/.412 with a 16 percent walk rate and 21.7 percent strikeout rate over 83 plate appearances for Wilmington.