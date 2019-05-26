The Nationals activated Stevenson (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Fresno.

Before developing back spasms in early May, Stevenson had been in the mix for additional playing time in the outfield, but that window closed once Juan Soto beat him back from the injured list. With the Nationals satisfied enough with Michael A. Taylor as their lone reserve outfielder, Stevenson was sent back to Triple-A for more consistent playing time.