The Nationals reinstated Stevenson (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

An oblique strain had sidelined Stevenson since June 18, before which he hit .227 with two homers and 10 RBI in 97 at-bats. The need for Stevenson in D.C. is minimal now that Alcides Escobar is an everyday second baseman for the Nationals and Josh Harrison has settled into left field, so he'll instead go to Triple-A. Given his position in the organization, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Stevenson with the Nationals again at some point in 2021.