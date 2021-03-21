Stevenson appears set as the Nationals' fourth outfielder to begin the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old has made the most of his limited opportunities in the majors the last two years, slashing .366/.464/.620 over 84 plate appearances. Stevenson offers a good glove, some speed and solid contact ability, and the 2015 second-round pick could have deep-league value if an injury pushed him into the starting lineup.
