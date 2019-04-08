Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

Stevenson broke camp with the Nationals in a reserve outfield role, but he's no longer needed with the big club with Michael Taylor (knee/hip) back from the injured list. The 24-year-old appeared in six games during his brief stay in the majors, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in six plate appearances.

