The Nationals recalled Stevenson from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. He'll start in center field and bat sixth in the series finale, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Washington is appointing Stevenson as its 27th man for the contest, which is being treated similarly to a doubleheader game after the Nationals and Padres resumed Saturday's suspended contest earlier Sunday. Stevenson will likely be sent back to Rochester after Sunday's contest, but he'll pick up a spot start in place of Victor Robles, who gets a breather after he previously experienced a bout of dizziness earlier in the series.