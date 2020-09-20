Stevenson went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk during the Nationals' 7-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday.
Stevenson will step into a sizable opportunity with Adam Eaton (finger) on the shelf for the season. However, hitting towards the bottom of the order on a Nationals team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in runs scored likely won't generate a ton of fantasy appeal.
