Stevenson went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk during the Nationals' 7-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

Stevenson will step into a sizable opportunity with Adam Eaton (finger) on the shelf for the season. However, hitting towards the bottom of the order on a Nationals team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in runs scored likely won't generate a ton of fantasy appeal.

More News