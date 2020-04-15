Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Could benefit from expanded rosters
Stevenson, who was assigned to Double-A Harrisburg just before spring training was suspended, could be brought back up quickly if MLB rosters expand beyond 26 players, Byron Kerr of MASN reports.
The Nats are happy with the work Stevenson has put in to improve his swing and incorporate his lower half more, and the 25-year-old would give them another left-handed bat off the bench as a fifth outfielder. Stevenson had success in that role last season, albeit in a very small sample, slashing .367/.486/.467 over 37 plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Shuttled to minors•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Still in running for bench spot•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Not on NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: On wild-card roster•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
Top questions about top 100 prospects
The prospect rankings are updated, and Scott White addresses some of the most common questions...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...