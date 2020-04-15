Stevenson, who was assigned to Double-A Harrisburg just before spring training was suspended, could be brought back up quickly if MLB rosters expand beyond 26 players, Byron Kerr of MASN reports.

The Nats are happy with the work Stevenson has put in to improve his swing and incorporate his lower half more, and the 25-year-old would give them another left-handed bat off the bench as a fifth outfielder. Stevenson had success in that role last season, albeit in a very small sample, slashing .367/.486/.467 over 37 plate appearances.