Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Cut from big-league camp
Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Stevenson worked to retool his swing in the offseason, but that work didn't bear much fruit in the Grapefruit League, with Stevenson managing just 12 hits (.250 average) while striking out 18 times in 48 at-bats. He could be a DFA candidate if a need arises elsewhere on the roster early on.
