Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Draws third consecutive start
Stevenson will start in right field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Angels, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
It's the third consecutive start and second consecutive start against a left-handed pitcher for the lefty-hitting Stevenson. The back-to-back turns against same-handed pitching shouldn't be taken as a sign that Stevenson has settled into an everyday role, as the Nationals' doubleheader Sunday along with Brian Goodwin's groin injury has factored into Stevenson's uptick in usage of late. Goodwin is being listed as day-to-day, so once he's back in the fold, it's expected that Stevenson will see his at-bats trail off.
