Stevenson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Mets.

Stevenson doubled in a pair of runs in the second inning and later drew an RBI walk in the third. The 26-year-old only got 47 plate appearances this season, but he made the most of them. Stevenson finished the 2020 campaign with a .366/.447/.732 with 12 RBI and 10 extra-base hits.