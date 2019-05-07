Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Exits due to injury
Stevenson left Monday's game against Milwaukee due to an apparent oblique injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Stevenson appeared to injure his side on a swing in the top of the fourth inning, and he would exit the contest in the bottom half of the frame. He'll be labeled day-to-day until the severity of his injury is uncovered.
