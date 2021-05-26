Stevenson will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Reds, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Making his fifth start in center in the last six games, Stevenson has emerged as the primary replacement at the position for Victor Robles (ankle), who was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Stevenson boasts a .260 career average in the majors, but a paucity of power and speed and his low placement in the lineup will make it difficult to mine fantasy value from him while he's filling in for Robles.