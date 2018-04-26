Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Four RBI in Wednesday's rout
Stevenson went 4-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 rout of the Giants.
Making his first start since being called up, Stevenson put together the best game of his brief big-league career. The 23-year-old will likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse once Adam Eaton (ankle) or Brian Goodwin (wrist) come off the disabled list, but he could be the first hitter recalled when the Nats need an extra bat -- at least until Victor Robles (elbow) is 100 percent again.
