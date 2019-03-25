Stevenson will begin the season on the Nationals' bench, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With Michael Taylor (hip/knee) still recuperating, the Nats need someone they can trust defensively in center field to back up Victor Robles, and Stevenson is the best in-house candidate. The 24-year-old only has a .547 OPS in 152 big-league plate appearances, so if he does see any game action, don't expect much at the plate.