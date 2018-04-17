Stevenson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals needed another outfielder on the active roster with both Adam Eaton (ankle) and Brian Goodwin (wrist) sidelined, so Stevenson will head to the majors. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a rough start at the plate with Triple-A, hitting just .138 in eight games played, and he figures to be a reserve player for the time being.