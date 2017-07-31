Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Hitless in first MLB start
Stevenson got the start in center field for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, hitting leadoff and going 0-for-4.
The Nats' No. 10 fantasy prospect has had an inauspicious start to his big-league career, going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts, but with Michael Taylor (oblique) just beginning to resume baseball activities, Stevenson likely isn't heading back to the minors anytime soon unless the team picks up a veteran backup outfielder at Monday's trade deadline.
