Stevenson got the start in right field and hit leadoff during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Victor Robles has been dropped down to the bottom of the order, and with Juan Soto (shoulder) on the shelf, Nats manager Dave Martinez moved Trea Turner to the No. 3 spot and has given Stevenson a look at the top of the lineup. The shuffle didn't exactly spark the offense -- the team escaped with a 1-0 victory thanks to Max Scherzer and the bullpen -- but if Stevenson continues to get looks as the leadoff hitter, he could have some DFS appeal until Soto returns. First though, Stevenson will need to get his bat going, as he has a .219/.278/.344 slash line through 36 plate appearances.