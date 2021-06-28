Stevenson (oblique) took swings off a tee Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Stevenson still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to game action, but his hitting session Monday marked the first time he had hit off a tee since he was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old could increase his activity level in the near future, but Gerardo Parra should continue to serve as Washington's fourth outfielder while Stevenson is sidelined.
