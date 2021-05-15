Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and three total runs scored in a 17-2 rout of Arizona on Friday.

Stevenson didn't start the game, instead coming on as a pinch runner with Washington staked to a 10-run lead in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old still saw three plate appearances in the contest as the Nationals poured on 17 total runs. With outfielder David Peralta on the mound for Arizona in the ninth, Stevenson crushed a 440-foot shot to right field to plate three runs. He has been picking up steam of late, going 6-for-16 with the home run, three doubles and seven RBI over his past four games.