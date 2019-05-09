Stevenson (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Stevenson exited Monday's game against the Brewers with back spasms, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to require a stint on the injured list. Gerardo Parra, who was signed to a contract earlier in the week, was added to the active roster in a corresponding move. Stevenson remains without a timetable for his return, though the move is retroactive to Tuesday, making him eligible to return May 17, if he proves ready.