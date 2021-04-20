Stevenson will bat leadoff and start in center field Tuesday against the Cardinals.
The 26-year-old was originally slated to come off the bench for Tuesday's contest, but he was a late addition to the starting nine with Juan Soto scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Stevenson should see increased playing at least through the end of the month, when Soto is eligible to be activated.
