Stevenson will start in left field and will lead off Wednesday against the Phillies.

Not only has Stevenson emerged as an everyday option in the corner outfield since Adam Eaton (finger) landed on the injured list last week, but the former has also emerged as the Nationals' primary table setter. Stevenson sits atop the lineup for the fourth game in a row, and he'll be looking to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He went 8-for-20 with three doubles, two walks, seven RBI, four runs and a stolen base over the previous seven contests.