Nationals manager Dave Martinez acknowledged Sunday that Stevenson (oblique) likely won't resume swinging a bat until next week and could be facing an extended absence, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Stevenson appears to be dealing with at least a moderate oblique strain, so he won't be a candidate to return from the injured list when first eligible June 27. The Nationals called up Gerardo Parra from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday to serve as their fourth outfielder while Stevenson is on the mend.