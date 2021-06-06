Stevenson remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Stevenson closed May with nine starts in the Nationals' final 11 games of the month, but he's predictably lost hold of an everyday role since Victor Robles (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list May 31. The 27-year-old has yet to pick up a start in any of the Nationals' first seven games of June.
