The Nationals optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Stevenson's stay with the Nationals lasted one day after the club designated him as its 27th man for Sunday's game against the Padres, which was proceeded by a resumption of the contest that was suspended Saturday. He started in center field for a resting Victor Robles in the series finale, going 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run.

