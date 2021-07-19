The Nationals optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Stevenson's stay with the Nationals lasted one day after the club designated him as its 27th man for Sunday's game against the Padres, which was proceeded by a resumption of the contest that was suspended Saturday. He started in center field for a resting Victor Robles in the series finale, going 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run.
