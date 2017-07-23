Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Officially called up
Stevenson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Stevenson will help provide the Nationals with short-term outfield depth, as Chris Heisey (groin) was sent to the DL and Ryan Raburn was placed on the bereavement list in corresponding moves. To make room for Stevenson on the 40-man roster, the team transferred Jayson Werth to the 60-day DL. Stevenson won't start right away, however, as the Nationals will give Wilmer Difo a shot in left field for the series finale.
