Stevenson will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's season opener versus Atlanta.
Stevenson had been expected to open the season as Washington's fourth outfielder, but Kyle Schwarber's placement on the COVID-19 injured list should pave the way for the 26-year-old to fill an everyday role for at least the first week of the campaign. The lefty-hitting Stevenson will bat in the bottom third of the lineup with southpaw Drew Smyly on the bump for Atlanta, but he could climb higher in the batting order versus right-handed pitching.
