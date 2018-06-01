Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Optioned to Triple-A
Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Brian Goodwin (wrist) was activated from the disabled list, so the Nationals had no more need of Stevenson's services. With Adam Eaton (ankle) due back as early as next weekend, Stevenson is close to being buried on the organizational depth chart.
