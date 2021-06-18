Stevenson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained oblique, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. The move is retroactive to June 17.

The 27-year-old last saw game action Wednesday and singled as a pinch hitter, which is apparently when he picked up the injury. The Nationals are short on outfield depth with Stevenson sidelined, so Josh Harrison will serve as the fourth option with Kyle Schwarber, Victor Robles and Juan Soto the only true outfielders on the big-league roster.