Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Path to roster spot opens
Stevenson could make the Nationals' Opening Day roster with Michael Taylor set to miss a significant amount of time with knee and hip injuries, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Howie Kendrick (hamstring) and Matt Adams could fill bench outfield spots, though neither is primarily an outfielder, and Kendrick himself may not be ready by Opening Day. Stevenson isn't an exciting alternative, as he has a .212/.282/.265 line in 152 career plate appearances, but he could at least earn some early playing time in a bench role.
